Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Shocked' Vaani Kapoor Remembers Her First Meeting With Him

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34. The Mumbai police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Actor Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to express her shock. Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Vaani Kapoor's heartfelt message

Vaani Kapoor, on Instagram, posted two photos with heartfelt messages. In one post, Kapoor shared a still from their movie Shuddh Desi Romance and wrote, "My first ever Co actor ! It’s heartbreaking. Lots of love ..RIP". [sic]

In her second photo, Vaani Kapoor said that she is still in 'disbelief and shock.' The actor wrote, "I remember my first meeting with you and there you were, the first person to smile at me and help me! My first co-actor! Still in disbelief and shock. I have known you as a happy & funny person. I wish I could do something to change this. I am going to miss you. Miss the chance to work with you again. I pray for your soul to find its calm." [sic]

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Offer Condolences

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. They have not found any (suicide) note yet and are investigating the case. The body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Producer Mukesh Bhatt Says, "I Saw It Coming"

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in television with the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He was known for his portrayals in serial like Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che. Rajput's other popular movies were biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichore, Kedarnath among several others. His upcoming movie Dil Bechara, which is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars is in the post-production stage.

The actor had won many awards for his performances in Pavitra Rishta, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che! Rajput hailed from Bihar. He was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting his base to Mumbai. The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves among Bollywood fraternity and left his fans in disbelief. Apart from Bollywood, condolences have poured in for the actor from leaders from across the political spectrum.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Instagram Post Was A Heartwarming Note For His Mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.