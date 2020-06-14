Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: All About Late Actor's Last Unreleased Film 'Dil Bechara'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34. The Mumbai Police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Rajput's upcoming movie Dil Bechara, which is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars is in the post-production stage. Read more to know more about the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming movie

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming movie is Dil Bechara opposite debutante Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara was earlier titled as Kizie aur Manny. It is the official adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film is based on the relationship between two terminally ill patients. The book is based on a cancer patient who is forced to attend a support group, where she meets and subsequently falls in love with another cancer patient.



Besides Sushant and Sanjana, the movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie is written by Mukesh Chhabra and Suprotim Sengupta and Shashank Khaitan. A.R Rahman has composed the music for the film. Choreographer-director Farah Khan has shot for a song with Sushant Singh Rajput for the movie.

Dil Bechara was slated to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, but the movie got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The movie is now in the post-production stage. Initially, there were rumours that the film will be pushed onto OTT just like his previous movie Drive but those were dismissed by the production house.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. They have not found any (suicide) note yet and are investigating the case. The body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in television with the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He was known for his portrayals in serial like Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che. Rajput's other popular movies were biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichore, Kedarnath among several others.

The actor had won many awards for his performances in Pavitra Rishta, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che! Rajput hailed from Bihar. He was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting his base to Mumbai. The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves among Bollywood fraternity and left his fans in disbelief. Apart from Bollywood, condolences have poured in for the actor from leaders from across the political spectrum.

