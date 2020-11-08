Preity Zinta And Other Bollywood Actresses Who Kept Their Wedding A Secret

The weddings of Bollywood actors always make it to the headlines. While some actors make this a grand event for fans to recall it even after years, others like to keep their wedding low-key and get married in a private ceremony. Here are names of some of the popular celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry who kept their wedding a secret affair. Read further ahead to know more about these popular names.

Bollywood actresses who kept their wedding secret

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta met Gene Goodenough in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and the two instantly felt a connection. After dating each other for over five years, the couple finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. On February 28, 2016, Preity Zinta tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Gene Goodenough. The couple tied the knot in a Hindu style wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, with an intimate gathering of family and very close friends only.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rumours of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra being in a relationship had been making rounds for a very long time. After keeping their relationship very discreet and under the wraps for years, the couple got married in the same manner too. Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji and the head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, tied the knot on April 21, 2014, at an intimate ceremony outside India.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene was at the peak of her career when she decided to settle down with a cardiovascular surgeon based in Los Angeles, Dr Sriram Nene. The couple tied the knot with each other on October 17, 1999, and have been happily married for over two decades. The marriage was a secret affair, as it was only the next day (October 18, 1999) when Madhuri Dixit Nene’s longtime manager, Rikku Rakeshnath, informed the media about the marriage. Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Sriram Nene got married in the US.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry. This love story, which started with being “one-sided” as Neha Dhupia had already rejected Angad Bedi’s marriage proposal once, went ahead to grow into a strong bond of love and friendship. On May 10, 2018, the couple got married at an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara.

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

Niti Taylor tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart and Indian Army Captain Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. The wedding was an intimate affair, having family and close friends only at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. The actor has often mentioned on many media platforms that the couple instantly connected with each other because of their common qualities and likings. The news of the wedding was made public through the couple’s official Instagram handle.

