Preity Zinta Spends Her 'longest Karwa Chauth' That Began From Dubai And Ended In LA

Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. In the picture, Preity Zinta’s husband Gene Goodenough is seen planting a kiss on her cheek as she flashes a wide smile for the picture. The actor was seen dressed up in a red outfit with chunky gold jewellery. She posted the picture by calling it her ‘longest Karwa Chauth’.

Preity Zinta sent in Karwa Chauth wishes to all the people who celebrated it. She mentioned that it was the longest ever Karwa Chauth for her that 'started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds and landed in Los Angeles'. She added that it was worth it because she finally got to see her ‘pati parmeshwar’. Preity Zinta ended her note saying, “I love you my love”. Fans in a huge number complimented Preity Zinta for her picture. Several users also called them the cutest couple ever. Take a look at Preity Zinta’s photo.

Preity Zinta's spontaneous little trips

On October 29, 2020, Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture with her husband Gene and her dog Bruno on her Instagram. “Miss our spontaneous little trips. Wonder when will everything come back to normal? #Patiparmeshwar #missingyou #Throwbackthursday #Bruno #Ting”, she wrote with the picture. The couple is seen wearing a black casual hiking outfit and posing with their dog Bruno. The actor flashed a wide smile along with her husband as they posed in the middle of a forest. Take a look at Preity Zinta's picture.

Currently, Preity Zinta is in Dubai to support her team KXIP at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL). The 2020 season of the league is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates taking all the precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. The thirteenth season of the league commenced on September 19, 2020, after being postponed several times during this pandemic.

On the acting front, Preity delivered hits like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Veer Zaara (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). In addition to acting, Preity is a social activist and a stage performer. She married her long-time American boyfriend Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016.

