Preity Zinta Does 'new Hustle For Some Muscle' In Workout Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has been treating her fans and followers with workout videos on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and posted a clip of exercising at her gym through her official Instagram handle. The actor also thanked Adrian Le Roux for his workout sessions, which she considers the best part of her day. Here is everything that you need to know about Preity Zinta’s latest fitness video on the video-sharing platform.

Preity Zinta does 'new hustle for some muscle'

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a video of herself working out through her official account on October 29, 2020, Thursday. The actor has donned a grey strappy top and teamed it with a pair of black lowers and white shoes in the clip. She is visible building muscles with a dumbbell.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Preity Zinta expressed gratitude to Adrian Le Roux for his gym sessions. She also called it the best part of her life. The actor wrote, “Every day is a new day and a new hustle for some muscle, so bring on the endorphins ðŸ¤© Thank you @adrianleroux for these awesome gym sessions ðŸ™ It’s the best part of my day”.

Zinta also used hashtags such as PZ Fit, Lage Raho, Don’t Give Up, Loving It, and Ting, alongside the description. Check out Preity Zinta's Instagram post:

Responses to Preity Zinta's Instagram video

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Preity Zinta’s fitness video garnered more than 1, 35, 000 views and over 325 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities posted their response to the workout clip. Among them, Sikandar Kher applauded her caption and wrote, “Hustle for some muscle is a good one”. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as heart, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, fire, clapping hands, thumbs up, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Preity Zinta's fitness videos that you must check out.

