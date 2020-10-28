Preity Zinta Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Mission Kashmir' With A Throwback Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta celebrated twenty years of action thriller film Mission Kashmir. Recently, she took to social media and shared a clip of the song Socho Ke Jheelon Ka Shehar Ho featuring her with co-star Hrithik Roshan. Remembering her experience with the movie, Preity Zinta revealed that it was the start of an ‘incredible friendship’ between her and Roshan. Moreover, the actor thanked the entire cast and crew of Mission Kashmir on this occasion. Check out Preity Zinta’s Instagram post:

Preity Zinta celebrates twenty years of Mission Kashmir

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and celebrated twenty years of Mission Kashmir with the clip of the soulful song Socho Ke Jheelon Ka Shehar Ho through her official handle on October 27, 2020, Tuesday. In the caption accompanying her post, the actor wrote about the action-thriller flick. She also thanked everyone including Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonali Kulkarni, Saroj Khan, and Bosco Ceaser, apart from the entire cast and crew for their ‘beautiful journey’. The actor revealed that Mission Kashmir marked her first collaboration and the beginning of an ‘incredible friendship’ with Hrithik Roshan.

Check out Preity Zinta’s video:

Response to Preity Zinta's Instagram post

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Preity Zinta garnered more than 3, 80, 000 views and over 1022 comments on Instagram. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star expressed how much they loved Mission Kashmir and congratulated the team for its 20 years of journey. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, clapping hands, crackers, party bombs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses that you must check out:

