Preity Zinta Misses 'spontaneous Little Trips' With 'pati Parmeshwar' Gene, Shares Old Pic

On October 29, 2020, actor Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with her hubby Gene Goodenough and her dog Bruno. “Miss our spontaneous little trips. Wonder when will everything come back to normal? #Patiparmeshwar #missingyou #Throwbackthursday #Bruno #Ting”, she wrote. The couple is seen wearing a black casual hiking outfit and posing with their dog Bruno. The actor flashed her wide smile for the camera as she posed in the greens.

Preity Zinta misses her little spontaneous trips

Singer Sajid Khan commented on her post complimenting the couple. He wrote, “Rockstar couple. Always very good enough”, with a heart emoticon. Her fans also dropped red hearts and heart eyes emoticon. A user commented, “You are my favourite actress since Sanghursh. Love you always.”

The Veer Zara actor has been sharing several pictures on her Instagram ever since the pandemic lockdown has forced people to stay at home. The actor has a massive following on Instagram with 8 million followers. She has posted several pictures and IGTV videos with many going viral on the internet. She also kept her fans updated with her test results from the hotel. She enfolded the quarantine after testing Covid negative thrice.

In her another recent post shared on October 29, 2020, while exercising in the gym at Sofitel Dubai- The Palm Hotel, she was seen wearing a grey colored tank with black pants. She captioned the picture as, "Everyday is a new day and a new hustle for some muscle, so bring on the endorphins. Thank you @adrianleroux for these awesome gym sessions. It’s the best part of my day #pzfit #lageraho #dontgiveup #gym #lovingit #ting”. The caption contained red heart, praying hand and heart-eye emoticons.

'Everyday is a new day and a new hustle for some muscle'

Preity Zinta in Dubai to support her team

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke fame Preity Zinta is currently in Dubai to support her team Punjab team at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL). The 2020 season of the league is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates taking all the precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. The thirteenth season of the league commenced on September 19, 2020, after being postponed several times during this pandemic.

On the acting front, Preity delivered hits like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Veer Zaara (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). In addition to acting, Preity is a social activist and a stage performer. She married her long-time American boyfriend Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016.

