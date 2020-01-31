Preity Zinta Birthday: Memorable Roles Of The 'Kya Kehna' Actress

Preity Zinta was one of the most popular actors in Bollywood back in the 2000s. The dimple queen was known for her chirpy yet innocent roles in different movies. After several years in the movie industry, the actor took a break from movies and is now an entrepreneur. Although being away from Bollywood for quite some time now, the 45-year-old actor is still remembered for some of her iconic roles in these movies,

Preity Zinta's best roles in her movies

Kya Kehna (2000)

Preity Zinta played the character of Priya Bakshi in this movie Kya Kehna. She played the role of a teenage girl who becomes a single mother. The movie was sensitive in nature but Preity Zinta pulled off the role single-handedly. She even won a Filmfare Award for the Best Actor in Leading Role (female).

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Chahta Hai is considered as one of the cult films in Bollywood. Preity Zinta’s role as Shalini in those curls made her look modern and fresh opposite Amir Khan. Her role as Shalini was appreciated by the critics.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Preity Zinta was better known for building up chemistry with her fellow co-star. She played the character of Naina Catherine Kapoor who made the audience laugh, cry and connect to love. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film and even bagged the Filmfare award for Best Actor in Leading Role (female).

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Another role of Preity Zinta as Ambar Malhotra, a radio jockey who is fiercely independent yet sentimental was one of her best performances. Her character in Salaam Namaste had won many hearts and the actor even managed to bag her fifth Filmfare Best Actor in leading role award.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Movies that were ahead of its time do not work well at times but, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna touched the audience in a delicate way. Preity Zinta portrayed the role of a leading fashion editor Rhea Saran, a career-oriented loving wife, and mother. This movie won her the Filmfare award for the Best Actor in Supporting role (female).

