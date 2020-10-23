Preity Zinta Applauds Her Off-field Squad Who Works Hard And Cheers For Punjab In IPL 2020

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta earlier shared how much she misses watching matches in a full stadium. She has been regularly updating her fans over the situation of her Punjab Cricket team. From sharing BTS pictures with her teammates to sharing victorious moments from their previous matches, the actor has been keeping everyone updated. Preity Zinta has now shared a picture of her squad off-field who cheer her team, take a look.

Preity Zinta shares picture of her squad off-field

Proudly holding her Punjab Cricket team’s flag, Preity Zinta posed for a picture with her off-field squad from the stadium where her team was playing. The picture on Preity Zinta’s Instagram consisted of a few women who cheered for Punjab cricket team. Dressed in a white t-shirt with the logo of her team on the left, she looked adorable in those red track pants and her braided hair. The other team members who work for the Punjab cricket team were also dressed in red casual outfits in the official colour of their team.

Along with the picture, Preity Zinta wrote a long note for her teammates who work hard off-field. She wrote that her team's players work hard on the field, but that does not mean the other members don't work hard off-field. She added that being a part of the cheer squad is serious business and needs a lot of skill and dedication, especially the last few balls. Preity Zinta's also added that she misses her fans in the stadium. She wrote that hopefully next year, fans will pack the stadium and join them in cheering Preity Zinta's Punjab cricket team.

Earlier, Preity Zinta also shared a few special moments of her team's victory on Instagram. Her team won the last match and now, they are all set to play the next match on Saturday.

