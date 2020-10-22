Preity Zinta Shares Happy Picture With 'young Guns' From Her Team Post Their Victory

Preity Zinta's cricket team Punjab beat Delhi's cricket team during their last match together. Preity Zinta, who has been updating her fans through her Instagram posts happily cheered her Punjab cricket team's victory last night. Posting a smiling picture with her 'young guns', Preity Zinta stated how proud she was, of her boys.

Preity Zinta poses with her Punjab cricket team players

Sharing a smiling picture with players Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh, Preity Zinta proudly wrote that when the young guns of her team rise to the occasion, its smiling happy faces everywhere. She further added that she was proud of the two players in the picture. Preity Zinta's cricket team defeated Delhi's cricket team over five wickets. This was a victorious moment for the team since they won a match after losing six matches. Many of Punjab's loyal fans and followers left a comment on the actor's Instagram picture. Check out some comments under Preity Zinta's Instagram post.

Last night, Preity Zinta also posted a few glimpses from the match on her Instagram account. She made a collage of some moments while the team cheered the other players, along with some clips of the team members playing on the ground. She also shared a few clips of the team enjoying congratulating each other on the ground.

Preity Zinta's team from Punjab had been disappointing fans by their performance on the field. However, in the light of yesterday's match, along with the picture, Preity Zinta wrote," To all our fans that were complaining we were giving them heart attacks - I hope you were happy with yesterday’s game. We worked hard so we would not leave it till the last ball ...only for you guys, ðŸ˜‚Teamwork makes the dream work" (sic). Punjab Cricket Team will be playing their next match opposite Hyderabad on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

