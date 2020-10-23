Preity Zinta Posts Adorable Pic With Husband Gene Goodenough, Says 'Missing Carefree Days'

On Friday morning, Preity Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough and expressed that she is missing those carefree days when pandemics were in 'history books'. More so, she also recalled the time when 'people took their life, safety and health for granted and roamed around as free birds'. Preity wrote, 'Bring back those days. #Postcovidbliss #Patipatmeshwar #Missya #Ting'.

By the looks of it, the photograph was clicked during Christmas as the duo posed under an X-mas tree. While Preity sported a black jacket with a red scarf, her husband also wore a black coat. As soon as her Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Nargis Fakhri was quick to agree to her caption. A user wrote, 'If we bring it back how much the world will pay us? Of course w prayers and friendship w God'. Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough's photo.

'Missing those carefree days'

Also Read |Monalisa Gives Sneak-peek Into Durga Puja Pandal Darshan From Home With Beau Vikrant

Preity Zinta's husband lives in LA. While she was busy with the on-going IPL, she jetted off to Los Angles on September 29 to spend some time with Gene. She posted a picture with him and expressed that she felt 'happy' to be back home, even if that was just for a few days. 'Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble. Happy to be back home even if it’s for a short while,' she wrote.

Preity and Gene Goodenough also celebrated the birthday of their pet dog, Bruno, who turned 1 year old. After spending more than a week with her husband, she returned to Dubai on October 13. Sharing a glimpse from the same, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor mentioned that she was 'back from a digital detox'.

Also Read |Preity Zinta Misses Hubby Gene Goodenough On Day Three Of Quarantine Before IPL; See Post

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 movie titled, Bhaiaji Superhit, alongside Sunny Deol. She also appeared in an international television series titled Fresh Off The Boat. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang.

Also Read |Shahid Kapoor Gives Peek Into Early Morning Cricket Practice, Says 'Wake Up With Drive'

Also Read |Preity Zinta's Husband, Gene Goodenough Has A Question For His 'Sasuma' In This Video





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.