Preity Zinta Shares Her Experience Of Being In The "bio Bubble" In Dubai

Preity Zinta travelled to Dubai for morally supporting her IPL team. The actor has been giving daily updates about her life in Dubai amid the matches through her various Instagram posts. Through a recent Instagram post, Preity Zinta shared her experience of being in a bio bubble in Dubai. However, the actor also mentioned how grateful she was of being able to be a part of the IPL.

Preity Zinta shares experience of being in Dubai

Preity Zinta wrote that many people have been asking her what it means to be a part of the IPL team bio bubble. She wrote that it started with a 6-day quarantine, further adding that she would go under 3-4 times of Covid test every day. She also added that despite being in Dubai, she was not allowed to go out and was only allowed to go to her room, her team's designated restaurant, the gym and the stadium where the match was held.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Shares Positive 'Thursday Thoughts', Says, 'Love Yourself First'

She also added how the drivers and chefs are also in quarantine and they cannot eat food from outside. Preity Zinta called herself a free bird, but she is restricted to interact with people. However, despite the difficulties, the actor is grateful that the matches are happening in the middle of a Pandemic, for people to remain entertained during the lockdown. She further thanked the authorities in her post and also the staff of the hotel she had been staying in.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Vs Nita Ambani? Memes Go Viral after Mumbai Vs Punjab Super Over Match

In the video Preity Zinta posted, she was seen wearing a casual outfit. She wore a white tank top and a grey coloured track pants. She completed her look with a pair of shoes and braided her hair in a beautiful way. Preity Zinta mentioned that it was her 20th Covid test ever since she landed in the Gulf country.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Shares 'smiling Selfies' After Punjab's Win Against Mumbai

Also Read: Preity Zinta 'back From Digital Detox', Says 'Good To Be Back In Dubai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.