'Everyone Was SHOCKED' Says Preity Zinta As She Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Kya Kehna'

The film that established the 'Pretty Woman' of Bollywood, Preity Zinta's career in the Hindi film industry, Kya Kehna completed 20 years at the box office on May 19, 2020. The film released on this date in the year 2000. Starring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the Kundan Shah directorial also featured veteran actor Farida Jalal alongside Anupam Kher and Chandrachur Singh in the supporting roles. Recently, Zinta celebrated the special occasion by sharing a video clip from the film on social media along with a heartfelt note.

Preity Zinta advises all to 'not worry about what everyone says' as she celebrates 20 years of 'Kya Kehna'

Preity Zinta is undeniably one of the most celebrated leading ladies of Bollywood who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and otherwise till date. Kya Kehna is deemed as one of the stepping stones of Zinta's career wherein she played the role of an unwed teenage mother in the film. Today, Kya Kehna completed 20 years at the box office and on this special occasion, the Krrish actor took to social media to open up about the negative response she received from people within the film industry for taking up the role of Priya Bakshi in Kya Kehna. Along with sharing a video clip from the title track of the film on Instagram, Preity Zinta captioned the post writing,

"I remember everyone was SHOCKED that I chose to play an unwed teenage mom in my first film. “Your career will be over before it starts. Have you gone mad ?” That’s what everyone said. Today I look back & I’m grateful to @rameshtaurani & Honey Aunty for this amazing film and to Saif & Chandrachur for being patient & awesome. This film is a constant reminder to follow your heart and gut and not worry about what “Everyone” says. I miss #MrShah

#KyaKehna #ting"

Apart from spending quality time with her family, Zinta is utilising her spare time by indulging into various activities. From putting her culinary skills to test and learning new recipes to sharing her home workout videos, Zinta has taken over social media to help fans keep boredom at bay.

