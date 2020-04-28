Preity Zinta Shares Video Where She Guides Her Fans On How To Strengthen Core Muscles; See

Preity Zinta is quite active on social media during the Coronavirus lockdown and she is seen advising her fans to stay indoors. Not only that, but the actor has also been keeping her fans updated with her daily social media posts. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor recently posted a video on Instagram where she was seen teaching her fans the easiest way to strengthen their core and lower back. The actor was seen working out in the garden. Take a look at some more details about her social media post.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta Shares Her '5 Min' Picture With Interesting Story, Hrithik Comments "fab Pic"

Preity Zinta's outdoor workout

She mentioned in the post that anyone who is dealing with lower back problems can try this easiest way to strengthen their lower back and core. Preity Zinta also advised her fans to try the exercise 15 times. She also provided a proper guide for beginners and experienced people.

Preity Zinta might be away from the silver screen but the actor is surely ruling social media with millions of followers. From her stylish photos to workout videos, the mesmerising diva's account is sure to grab your attention.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta Shares Pics Of KXIP Captain KL Rahul, Wishes 'tonnes Of Runs' On His Birthday

For lower back problems this is the easiest way to strengthen ur lower back & core.Try doing this 15 times on both sides in the beginning.When u get better try holding out ur hand & leg for 30 seconds. It’s super effective. Try it out folks👍 #stayhome #stayfit #pzfit #core #ting pic.twitter.com/9PFstLIAct — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta Completes 'Bottle Squat Challenge'; Nominates Salman, Katrina & Others

The actor was also seen spending time with her family during the quarantine. She was playing a board game, a monopoly with her family. Her husband Gene Goodenough was also seen in the photo.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta Picks 'Soldier' To Watch With Husband Gene, Says, 'watching After Forever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.