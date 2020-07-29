Preity Zinta Celebrates Brother Manish's Birthday With An Adorable Post

Preity Zinta recently took to social media and shared a post on the occasion of her brother’s birthday. It is even more special for the Zinta family as the siblings have reunited to celebrate a birthday after 15 years. Read on:

Preity Zinta comes together with family

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Preity Zinta took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured her, along with her husband, mother, and brother Manish Zinta. It was a special occasion for the family as it was not only Manish Zinta’s birthday, but the two siblings were celebrating it together after 15 years. Zinta was very happy on the occasion and posted this photo with a heartfelt caption.

The actor stated that she still remembers 'bullying' Manish Zinta when they were young. She also reminisced their old days and how she used to eat his ice-cream when he would look away. She further mentioned that it is now his time 'to torture' her and said that she loves Manish Zinta 'to the moon and back'. Here is the official post by the Koi... Mil Gaya actor:

She captioned this post saying, “Happy Birthday & cheers to my darling @manishzinta ❤️ I’m so happy mom got to spend your Birthday with you after 15 years! How time flies.... I still remember bullying you as a kid and eating your ice cream when you looked away. Now it’s your turn to torture me 🙈 in more ways than I can imagine 😂 Love you to the moon and back 🥰 Keep smiling and shining always. ❤️ #HappyBirthday #brother #ting”.

In the post, fans can see the family having a good time together as they make a toast. This post has gone on to garner over 30 thousand likes within an hour of its posting on Instagram. Zinta was last seen in a guest appearance the comedy TV show Fresh Off the Boat. It revolves around a Taiwanese family and their struggle to settle in the U.S.

