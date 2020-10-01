Preity Zinta Rings In Her 'big Scary Dog' Bruno's Birthday; Says 'loved The Puppy Days'

Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her dog Bruno. She shared the picture on the occasion of Bruno’s birthday. In the picture, Preity Zinta is seen flashing a wide smile with Bruno standing right beside her. Preity Zinta is seen donning black sunglasses with pink lip colour and a black jacket. Not to miss, Bruno’s cute collar that has a dog bone with his name written on it.

Preity Zinta posted the picture with the caption, “Time flies and how. Cannot believe my little monster @bruno_thebrave_ is all of 1 â¤ï¸ Must confess I loved the puppy days.... now you are a big scary dog. Happy Birthday Bruno ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¦® #dogsofinstagram #dutchshepherd #dutchie #Bruno #Ting”. Fans in huge number complimented the picture by dropping several heart and love emoticons. One of the users wrote, “Wow Today's Bruno's birthday ðŸ˜. Happy birthday Bruno. Really he was a cute puppy yesterday but today he's a big dog. And he isn't scary at all.” (sic) Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post.

Preity Zinta's selfie with her 'Patiparmeshwar'

In the recent past, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram to share a selfie with her husband as she came home. In the picture, Preity was seen donning a white mask while her husband opted for a black one. The actor was seen wearing a grey outfit and her husband was spotted in a red t-shirt. An outdoor lawn can be visible in the picture. Preity Zinta posted the picture with the caption, "Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Happy to be back home even if it’s for a short while. #Patiparmeshwar #Ting". Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram post.

On the work front

Preity Zinta was last seen on screen in the 2018 released movie Bhaiaji Superhit along with her Gadar co-star Sunny Deol. Apart from this, the actor has also worked for international television series with ABC Network’s comedy series named Fresh Off The Boat. Preity Zinta had even shared a picture from the sets on the first day of her shoot.

Fresh Off The Boat is an American series that is critically praised and has a huge fan base across the globe. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang. The series revolves around Eddie’s family. As per reports, Preity Zinta is going to be seen opposite comedian Vir Das as an Indian couple in this show.

