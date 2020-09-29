Preity Zinta Feels Happy To Be Back Home, Clicks Selfie With Husband

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself with Gene Goodenough through her official Instagram handle. The actor has been celebrating her homecoming with a quirky selfie with her husband. Here is everything to know about Preity Zinta’s recent photo on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out. Read on:

Preity Zinta feels happy to be back home, shares selfie with hubby

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with her husband through her official handle on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. It features a casual selfie of the actor posing with Gene Goodenough. While she has donned a grey-shaded outfit with a white mask, the latter has opted for a red t-shirt and has sported a black facemask. The couple is visible posing in an outdoor location for the capture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Preity Zinta has expressed her excitement to be back home. She wrote, “Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Happy to be back home even if it’s for a short while”. Additionally, the actor added relevant hashtags to her selfie snaps such as Pati Parmeshwar and Ting alongside the description. Check out Preity Zinta’s recent photo on Instagram.

Response to Preity Zinta's social media post

Within three hours of sharing the post on Instagram, Preity Zinta garnered more than 1, 28, 000 likes and over 530 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the picture. Many among them also appreciated the couple by calling them cute and wonderful. On the other hand, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, hugs, kisses, heart-eyed smileys, roses, fire, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Preity Zinta’s recent photo on Instagram that you must check out:

