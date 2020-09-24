Jimmy Neesham Shows How Punjab Owner Preity Zinta And Chris Gayle Click Selfie; See Post

Preity Zinta has been sharing a number of posts about the restart of Dream 11 IPL 2020. She is the owner of Punjab team and shared a good relation with her team. Chris Gayle and Preity Zinta have been great buddies since they joined hands for the tournament. A recent post from Jimmy Neesham has surfaced on the internet that shows their good relationship. Read more to know about Chris Gayle and Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta and Chris Gay's selfie BTS

Jimmy Neesham recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle. The post shows how Chris Gayle and Preity Zinta managed to click a selfie. The two were seen in white t-shits. Chris Gayle also decided to go for a yellow turban. In th sideline, Glen Maxwell can be seen holding a lamp for some lighting for the selfie.

Jimmy captioned his picture with, “ selfies don’t just happen @chrisgayle333 @realpz @gmaxi_32”. A number of the fans have been excited to see Punjab’s performance in this IPL. Here is the post shared by Jimmy Neesham.

Preity Zinta has also been haring a lot of posts related to her team. She recently shared a video and captioned it with, “Every IPL I look for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket. I’ve tried to do my best to speak this beautiful language correctly. If there are any mistakes please forgive me. Loads of love always. And yes ... can you guess this language and what I’m saying? Also, who could have taught me this? I’m super thrilled with my new linguistic skills. #PzIpldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Dubai #Ting”.

A number of her fans have also been reacting to Zinta’s posts about her team. They have been loving the hype that the owner has created around her team.

Preity Zinta's Instagram post for Chris Gayle's birthday

Before this post, Zinta had also shared a video for her player Chris Gayle. The team had celebrated his birthday and the owner certainly shared a video of that. She also had some sweet thing to say about the cricketer. She captioned her post with, “Happy Birthday to the Universe boss @chrisgayle333 Thank you for being so awesome and an inspiration to everyone around you. Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always @kxipofficial #HappyBirthday #Celebration #Birthdayboy #Legend #Ting”. See Preity Zinta's Instagram post here.

