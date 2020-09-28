Preity Zinta Recalls Memories Of Late Director Yash Chopra, Reveals He Called Her 'Zaara'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who has worked with the iconic Bollywood director Yash Chopra in the 2004 film Veer Zaara, commemorated the late filmmaker's birth anniversary a day belated on Monday. She shared a throwback photo of herself seated along with Yash Chopra and wrote a nostalgic anecdote as she fondly remembered him. She revealed that the veteran director addressed her as 'Zaara' after their film released in 2004 and she thanked him for leaving "beautiful, meaningful and memorable" cinema as his legacy.

She captioned the post, "Remembering Yash Uncle - My fav Director, a man who had the biggest and the youngest heart. He spoilt me with food, love and his wonderful stories. After I worked with him for Veer Zaara he never called me Preity again. It was always Zaara ❤️ Yash Uncle, You will forever live in my heart and millions of hearts. Thank you for enriching our lives by giving us such beautiful, meaningful and memorable cinema. Love you ❤️ #Filmmaker #Legend #Icon #YashUncle #Ting"

Have a look:

Preity Zinta has also worked in films produced by Yash Raj Films - Salaam Namaste and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Yash Chopra had established his legacy with hits like Daag, Deewaar, Kabhie Kabhie in the ‘70s before giving more hits like Chandni, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Veer-Zaara towards the latter part of his career. The filmmaker had passed away less than a month before his last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan released in November 2012.

50 years of Yash Raj Films

On Sunday, his company Yash Raj Films also entered the 50th year of its operation. The legendary filmmaker’s son Aditya Chopra penned a heartfelt note on ‘trying to figure out’ what was the reason for the success of the banner in becoming ‘biggest film company of the Indian Film industry.’ In the note, Aditya Chopra wrote how 50 years ago, his father had left his brother BR Chopra’s company to form his own company. He added that despite no knowledge of business, he went ahead with belief in his talent and hardwork and dream to be self-reliant.

Aditya Chopra also wrote that it was the Indian film industry that allowed a ‘self-made man to create a self-reliant truly independent studio of the world.’ Calling the success of Yash Raj Films as the success of the film industry he conveyed his gratitude to the film industry where he met ‘most wonderful, talented and beautiful' people.

50 years of celebrating movies, 50 years of entertaining you. On this occasion #AdityaChopra pens down a heartfelt note. #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/Pfj182ylvy — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2020

