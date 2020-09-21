Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab Owner Preity Zinta Wants Change In Rules After Short Run Incident

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi defeated KL Rahul’s Punjab in the second match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the match exhibited an entertaining evening of cricket on Sunday, September 20, it was marred by a controversial moment that ended up impacting the outcome of the contest. The moment in contention is the ‘Chris Jordan short run’ incident from the penultimate over of Punjab’s run-chase, where the on-field umpire made an error even though the Punjab batsman had clearly grounded his bat inside the crease. The ‘Jordan short run’ moment turned out to be decisive as both teams ended on equal scores, thus enforcing a tie-breaking Delhi vs Punjab Super Over later.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Preity Zinta expresses frustration after Delhi vs Punjab Super Over

Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta recently expressed her frustration on Twitter after an umpiring error impacted the outcome of the Delhi vs Punjab Super Over contest. On Monday, September 21, i.e. one day after Delhi vs Punjab Super Over game, the Bollywood actor took to the microblogging site and asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to tweak some rules for Dream11 IPL 2020 season. She urged the Indian board to make use of the available technology in order to avoid such game-changing controversial moments going forward.

Preity Zinta cited her own pre-match enthusiasm, saying that she had travelled for her team “with a smile” during a pandemic, only to be left disappointed over “One short run”. At first, the Punjab co-owner responded to a Virender Sehwag tweet, who had earlier slammed the match officials over the error. After the Delhi vs Punjab Super Over contest, the former Indian batsman mockingly wrote that instead of Delhi’s Marcus Stoinis, the ‘Player of the Match’ award should have been given to the umpire who made the ‘Jordan short run’ call.

Preity Zinta asks for “policy changes” after Delhi vs Punjab Super Over match

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always 👍 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul to lead Punjab squad 2020

Indian batsman KL Rahul is leading the Punjab’s Dream11 IPL 2020 team. The cricketer was appointed to the role in December 2019 after the franchise decided to trade-out Ravichandran Ashwin. At the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction event, Punjab acquired players like Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell. Here is a look at the entire Punjab squad 2020 season.

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

