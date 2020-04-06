Preity Zinta Completes 'Bottle Squat Challenge'; Nominates Salman, Katrina & Others

Preity Zinta is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She regularly posts updates about her life on her social media handles. The actor, apart from her gorgeous looks, is also known for her love for fitness. She is often seen posting her workout regime inspiring her fans to hit the gym. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video in which she is seen doing the bottle squat challenge with ease.

As the entire country is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus, many celebrities have taken to their social media to follow certain trends and accept some challenges.

Preity Zinta also accepted a challenge which tested her fitness. She accepted the bottle squat challenge in which one is expected to complete 10 squats with balancing an empty bottle on the head. The actor shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen doing a bottle squat challenge.

In the video, Preity Zinta can be seen doing squats with ease. The surprising and unique part of the challenge is she did squats balancing an empty bottle on her head. Throughout the video, Preity Zinta let the bottle stay still and balanced as she performed squats with a lot of concentration. She is seen wearing a printed teal t-shirt and black leggings. She completed her look with monochrome trainers. She was doing this exercise in open space and she also opted for tinted sunglasses.

She further nominated many celebrities to do this challenge. She nominated Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Australian ex-cricketer Brett Lee and Sonakshi Sinha, etc. She also urged her fans to stay at home to stay fit.

