Mumbai Police's 'secret' Social Distancing Message Triggers Fun Wordplay With Preity Zinta

General News

First, the Mumbai Police had shared a post in which they'd asked people to click and zoom in to a photo to get a 'secret message.' Preity Zinta replied

Mumbai

The Mumbai Police in its attempt to spread awareness about social distancing took to Twitter once again, and creatively so. In their latest tweet, the city's police force replied to Preity Zinta's clear appreciation for their pointed and meaningful post about social distancing. In its reply to her, the Mumbai Police made a reference to her 2000 Bollywood film 'Kya Kehna' Here's how it went down:

READ: Mumbai Police Use 'Friends' Reference To Explain 'rules Of Quarantine' Amid COVID-19 Scare

Mumbai Police use 'Kya Kehna' reference

First, the Mumbai Police had shared a post in which they'd asked people to click and zoom in to a photo to get a 'secret message.'

On clicking it, the Police turned the tables, with the message reading 'that's too close. Don't be a fool. Maintain social distance.'

Zinta reacted to this, saying she loves it.

Not done there, the Mumbai Police force responded to her, referring to her movie.

READ: Preity Zinta Picks 'Soldier' To Watch With Husband Gene, Says, 'watching After Forever'

Even so, this is not the first time where Mumbai Police has used a reference from a movie. Earlier on March 26, the cops used a reference from the famous television series Friends to underline the importance of washing hands and maintaining social distancing. They shared a popular conversation between the two characters from the show but gave it a new twist to make it relevant to the current situation.

READ: Preity Zinta Puts Her Culinary Skills To Test Amid The Lockdown In Los Angeles 

