Preity Zinta Shares Her '5 Min' Picture With Interesting Story, Hrithik Comments "fab Pic"

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are maintaining a close connection with their fans through their social media. From cherishing old photoshoot memories to sharing childhood memories, Bollywood celebrities have been giving glimpses of what they are up to during this time. Recently, Preity Zinta gave a visual treat to her fans as she shared a picture from an old photoshoot.

Preity Zinta shared a picture on her Instagram from her photoshoot with the ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the picture, the actor is seen washing a bike while she strikes a pose with a big smile on her face. Preity Zinta is seen wearing a white tank top teamed up with a denim capri. For adding colour to the outfit, Preity Zinta tied a bandana on her capri. The actor also went on to reveal an interesting fact about the picture as she mentioned that this picture was clicked in just 5 minutes. She wrote, "Can you believe this shoot took exactly 5 minutes. Thank you @dabbooratnani for always making my shoots so effortless 😘". As soon as Preity Zinta posted the picture, Hrithik Roshan praised the actor’s picture as he commented “fab pic”.

Also Read| Preity Zinta picks 'Soldier' to watch with husband Gene, says, 'watching after forever'

Also Read| Mumbai Police's 'secret' social distancing message triggers fun wordplay with Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta has been quite active on her social media amid lockdown. The actor has been spending a lot of quality time with her dog. She has been sharing pictures and videos with her dog Bruno. In the recent past, the actor shared a video with her dog where they both were seen climbing a rope. First, it was Preity who climbed the rope and Bruno then followed her and climbed the rope. She captioned the post, "When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly 🤩".

Also Read| Preity Zinta completes 'Bottle Squat Challenge'; nominates Salman, Katrina & others

Also Read| Preity Zinta's dog Bruno not letting her exercise is all kinds of adorable, watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.