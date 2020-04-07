Preity Zinta's Dog Bruno Not Letting Her Exercise Is All Kinds Of Adorable, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is busy making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown and getting her fitness game on point. However, her pooch poses a problem to her goal. Every time the actor tries to exercise, her furry friend makes sure to join as well. Recently in an Instagram video posted by Preity Zinta, her workout session is interrupted by "Bruno, the brave".

On her Instagram account, she shared her workout routine during the Coronavirus lockdown where she was trying to do exercise in her backyard. She was dressed in a blue T-shirt and black ankle-length slacks teamed with sports shoes and a casual ponytail. However, her workout outfit is not what drew the attention of her fans. Rather it is her Dutch Shephard, Bruno who kept interrupting the actor's workout session, until she finally gave and screamed "Bruno!".

Adding a caption to the post, Preity wrote, "जान है तो जहान है 🤩 There will always be distractions but don’t let that come in your way of being fit & healthy 🙏💪👍 #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #ting #worldhealthday

#tuesdaymotivation #quarantinedays @bruno_thebrave_ #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram".

There are many Preity Zinta's videos with her dog, Bruno. She had posted another similar video where the pooch is not letting his mistress keep up with her fitness routine and one where he is even participating. Take a look at these posts from Preity Zinta's Instagram of the actor and her dog:

