Preity Zinta Enjoys In Snow With Husband Gene; Says 'grateful For Sun, Snow And Smiles'

Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Gene Godenough. The actor was seen flashing a wide smile as she posed with her husband. The duo was spotted standing in the snow as they posed for the picture, in which, Preity donned a red bomber jacket with a blue cap while Gene kept it casual in a black jacket and cap.

She shared the picture saying that she is so much grateful for ‘sun, snow and smiles’. The actor also shared a video where she is seen enjoying with her husband in the snow. Both of them are seen making snowballs and throwing at each other. She shared the video mentioning that 'sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with the snow'. Fans in a huge number complimented the actor for her picture and video. They also mentioned that Preity Zinta and Gene look good together.

Preity Zinta converses in Pashto

Actor Preity Zinta recently came back home from her long stay in Dubai for IPL 2020. Along with supporting her team, she also learned the language Pashto. The actor earlier shared a video having a conversation with an Afghanistan cricket player Mujeeb Zadran. In her caption, she mentioned that he trained her in Pashto and taught her new words in Pashto every day. She also asked her fans if anyone could figure out what she is trying to say in the video. She begins the video by saying 'Salaam' to him and concludes by thanking him for being her dialogue coach.

In the recent past, Preity Zinta's Soldier movie completed 22 years of its release. The movie, also starring Bobby Deol became a cult hit in the '90s. Soldier, an action thriller film, was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was declared a 'Blockbuster' by Box Office India, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in India.

The clip shared by the actor is the title song where Preity is dancing in warm clothes while Bobby Deol is just in a sleeveless vest. Zinta said, "Poor Bobby was feeling cold and shivering," while shooting the song. She further thanked the entire cast and crew for an incredible experience.

