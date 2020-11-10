Preity Zinta Relishes Los Angeles' Sunshine, Says 'soaking It All In & Loving It'

Preity Zinta is currently residing in her house in Los Angeles, California. On November 9, Monday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed selfie, wherein she tied a scarf around her face like a mask. She sported a red and yellow coloured accessory and can be seen donning a grey tank top. In her caption, Preity Zinta shared that she was soaking in all the Los Angeles sunshine and was loving it. She wrote, "La sunshine ðŸŒˆ Soaking it all in and loving ðŸ˜ #Laliving #Sunshine #Ting â¤ï¸". Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram post.

Fans were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of her fans wrote, "lot's of love", while another added, "Fabulous looking â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Some other fans' reactions include "You look gorgeous", "Dashing Preetuuu ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜", "U r the cutest" and many similar compliments. Take a look at more fans' comments below.

Preity Zinta recently celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband in Los Angeles. On this festive day, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her with hubby Gene Goodenough. In the picture, Gene can be seen kissing Preity on her cheeks. The latter looks stunning in her Karwa Chauth outfit. Preity Zinta wore a red saree and sported heavy and chic jewellery. She also donned a round mang tikka and a huge nose ring.

In the caption, Preity Zinta shared her Karwa Chauth 2020's story. She was travelling from Dubai to LA to see her husband on the day and so it was her longest Karwa Chauth ever. The actor calls her husband 'Patiparmeshwar'. Preity Zinta's Instagram caption simply read as "Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated â¤ï¸ For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La. It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar â¤ï¸ I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting ðŸ˜˜".

