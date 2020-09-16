KXIP Co-owner Preity Zinta Excited To Join Players In Dubai Bio-bubble; Watch Video

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) co-owner Preity Zinta recently confirmed that she is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is currently quarantined before she could join her team in the bio-bubble. On Tuesday, September 15, the franchise took to their social media accounts and shared a 13-second video of the Bollywood actress. While Preity Zinta did not reveal when exactly will she be joining KXIP in the bio-bubble, her team is scheduled to open their IPL 2020 campaign on Sunday, September 20 with a match against Delhi Capitals.
In the video, a quarantined Preity Zinta told her KXIP squad that the team has been “looking fantastic” and she has been following their preparations and training sessions on social media. She also expressed her excitement of joining the KXIP camp in their bio-bubble after her quarantine comes to a conclusion.
Preity woman da special message for #SaddaSquad 🥰— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 15, 2020
Hit it! ▶️#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/ABCJtLcSE2
KL Rahul is all set to lead the KXIP franchise in the upcoming season since he was appointed to the role last December, replacing veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The stylish Indian batsman is in the UAE and is undergoing training sessions alongside his fellow KXIP colleagues like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Karun Nair. KL Rahul will also be joined by several newcomers to the franchise like Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham and Ravi Bishnoi. Among IPL 2020 recruits, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell re-joined the KXIP camp last year after he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2018. Here is a look at the entire Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020 season:
