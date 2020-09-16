Preity Zinta Is Bored On The 5th Day Of Quarantine; Promotes Love & Positivity

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself speaking about her time in quarantine as she awaits another swab test for COVID 19. Through the video, she spoke about being positive and compassionate towards each other as it is not an easy job for anyone. She also put up a few heartfelt words on spreading love in the caption for the video. Her followers have flooded the comments section with affection as they seem to agree with her outlook.

Preity Zinta’s Instagram video on day 5 of quarantine

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently uploaded an Instagram video with a strong message about love and positivity. She posted the message from Sofitel Dubai The Palm, where she has been under quarantine for the past few days. She is getting tested to attend the Indian Premier League since she owns the Kings XI Punjab team.

In the video posted, Preity Zinta has given an update on how her quarantine has been going so far. She said that she is quite bored on day 5 of quarantine even though she has been trying to keep herself busy with books and workout schedules. She sent out a sweet message to the people who have been alone in dealing with the infection. She has addressed the fact that it is not easy for people to stay locked up in a room for so long. The actor has asked the isolated and COVID positive ones to stay high on motivation as better days will come with time. Preity Zinta has also asked people to be more compassionate towards each other as it is the need of the hour.

In the caption for the post, Preity Zinta has mentioned how tough the fifth day of quarantine feels. She has tried to lift up the spirits of people as she has assured them that all of it will pass with time. Preity Zinta has also asked people to stay positive and spread love above everything else. Have a look at the post on Preity Zinta’s Instagram here:

Read Preity Zinta Tests Negative After 3rd COVID Test, Says 'I'm So Happy And Relieved'

Also read Preity Zinta Shares Post-workout Selfie As She Tries To 'stay Productive' Amid Quarantine

In the comments section of the post, her followers are seen agreeing with her as they find the message meaningful. They have sent out their love for the actor while also throwing some light on how difficult it is. Have a look at a few comments on Preity Zinta’s video here:

Read Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture In Swimsuit; Preity Zinta Calls Her A 'hottie'

Also read ‘Outstanding’ Rendition Of ‘Bumbro’ Receives Love From Preity Zinta | Watch Video

Image Courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.