Preity Zinta's Movies Which Failed To Impress The Audience And Critics

With a career spanning over more than a decade, Preity Zinta is considered as one of the most celebrated actors of the 2000s. Famous for her performances in movies like Veer Zara and Koi Mil Gaya, the actor has time and again dished out several path-breaking performances throughout her career. While Preity’s films like Lakshya and Kal Ho Naa Ho have raked in great business at the box office, some films of Preity also tanked. Here is a list of Preity’s movies which failed to impress the audience.

The Last Lear

Considered as one of Preity’s most critically acclaimed films, The Last Lear chronicles the story of an ageing Shakespearean actor, who takes on one of the bard's most challenging roles. Based on Utpal Dutt's play, Aajker Shahjahan, the film is helmed by the late director, Rituparno Ghosh. The film released in 2007. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Shefali Shah, and Jishu Sengupta.

Bhaiaji Superhit

Bhaiaji Superhit marks the comeback of Preity Zinta in Bollywood. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Preity Zinta, and Arshad Warsi in the leading roles, Bhaiaji Superhit chronicles the story of a goon who tries to win back his wife by making a movie on their love story. Helmed by Neeraj Pathak, Bhaiaji Superhit released in 2018.

Heroes

Helmed by Samir Karnik, Heroes chronicles the story of two boys travels a thousand miles to deliver three letters as a part of their film school assignment, which adds a new meaning to their life. Starring Preity Zinta, Sohail Khan, and Vatsal Seth in the leading roles, the film released in 2008.

