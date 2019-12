Preity Zinta's Some Of Best Romantic Songs That Will Melt Your Heart

Preity Zinta is among the most popular actors in the 2000s. Besides her excellent performances in several films, there are many romantic songs starring her with others. Read to know them.

Also Read | Bollywood Sad Songs Of 2019 | 'Bekhayali', 'Tu Hi Aana', And More

Preity Zinta's romantic songs

Aate Jaate Jo Milta

Film: Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Starring: Salman Khan

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik

Composer: Anu Malik

Lyricist: Sameer

Agar Main Kahoon

Film: Lakshya

Starring: Hrithik Roshan

Singers: Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik

Composer: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Lyricists: Javed Akhtar

Bol Na Halke Halke

Film: Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Starring: Abhishek Bachchan

Singers: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Mahalaxmi Iyer

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Gulzar

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Film: Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Starring: Salman Khan

Singers: Alka Yagnik, Babul Supriyo

Music Director: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Sameer

Also Read | Groove To These Dance Songs Of 2019 From Bollywood | Ghungroo, O Saki O Saki And More

Dil Laga Liya Maine

Film: Dil Hai Tumhaara

Starring: Mahima Chaudhry, Arjun Rampal, Jimmy Shergill and Rekha

Singers: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan

Music Director: Nadeem Shravan

Lyricist: Sameer

Dil Mein Pyaar Tera Hoton Pe Gitwa (II)

Film: The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Starring: Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol

Singer: Alka Yagnik

Music Director: Uttam Singh

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

Jaane Kyon

Film: Dil Chahta Hai

Starring: Aamir Khan

Singers: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

Music Director: Shanker, Ehsaan, Loy

Kasam Khake Kaho

Film: Dil Hai Tumhaara

Starring: Mahima Chaudhry and Arjun Rampal

Singers: Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu

Music Director: Nadeem Shravan

Lyricist: Sameer

Kuch To Hua Hai

Film: Kal Ho Naa Ho

Singers: Alka Yagnik and Shaan

Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 5 Best Romantic Songs That Could Melt Your Heart

Mannata Ve

Film: Heroes

Starring: Salman Khan

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Kavita Krishnamurthy

Music: Sajid-Wajid and Monty Sharma

Main Yahaan Hoon

Film: Veer-Zaara

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan

Singer: Udit Narayan

Music: The Late Madan Mohan

Music Recreated by: Sanjeev Kohli

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Mohabbat Dil Ka Sakoon

Film: Dil Hai Tumhaara

Starring: Mahima Chaudhry, Arjun Rampal, Jimmy Shergill & Rekha

Singers: Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu & Udit Narayan

Music Director: Nadeem – Shravan

Lyricist: Sameer

My Dil Goes Mmmm

Film: Salaam Namaste!

Starring: Saif Ali Khan

Singers: Shaan, Gayatri Iyer

Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

Also Read | Dance Songs Of 2019 In Punjabi | Coka, Lehanga, Nira Ishq And More

Tere Liye

Film: Veer Zaara

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan

Singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Roop Kumar Rathod

Music: The Late Madan Mohan

Music Recreated by: Sanjeev Kohli

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.