Sonakshi Sinha Loves Preity Zinta's Take On Salman Khan's 'Say It Like Chulbul' Challenge

Salman Khan has the fans all excited as he looks to make his comeback as Chulbul Pandey with Dabangg 3. With the film all set to finally hit the screens, the cast members have been making sure to leave no stone unturned when it comes to the promotions of the entertainment bonanza which also involved taking over social media. Recently, Salman Khan shared a 'Say It Like Chulbul' challenge for his league of fans where they were asked to recreate his iconic dialogue from the upcoming film Dabangg 3. The ones liked by Salman Khan the actor were promised a reward from the actor.

Needless to say, a lot of fans eagerly participated in the 'Say It Like Chulbul' challenge, but someone who caught the most attention was none other than the gorgeous Bollywood actress, Preity Zinta. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable video where she can be seen recreating Salman Khan’s dialogue. Check out the video shared by Preity Zinta on her Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha, who also plays the lead alongside Salman Khan seemed impressed by Preity Zinta. Here is how she reacted to the video:

Dabangg 3 releases on December 20

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise and features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Kicha Sudeep in pivotal roles. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut for Saiee Manjrekar, who is a daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 has been produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the highly-anticipated film of the year is only a day away from finally hitting theatres as it comes out on Friday, December 20.

