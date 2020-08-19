Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her First Virtual Styling Room Shoot Video; Watch

Preity Zinta has resumed work after a long break. Recently, the actor shared a mesmerising video of herself from the sets of her recent photoshoot. In the video, Preity can be seen wearing a multi-coloured ensemble which she paired with heavy diamond earrings and black heels. The actor can be seen striking poses for her shoot as the camera clicks her different angles. The Chori Chori Chupke Chupke actor Preity Zinta completed her vibrant looks with nude makeup, bright eyes and red lipstick. Have a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post below.

Preity’s caption shows that she was extremely happy for her first virtual styling room photo shoots. She also thanked the ad company and her crew members for making this shoot possible. In the end, she stated that she is eager to launch the whole series of her fashion photoshoots. "I cannot wait for everyone to see the whole series," she wrote as she wrapped up her caption.

Fans' reaction on Preity’s IG post

As soon as the Veer Zara actor posted this stunning video on her Instagram post, her fans started pouring love for her. One of her fans showered love with multiple heart emojis, while many others wrote, “Beautiful “ and “Pretty Girl”. Have a look at the comments below.

What’s next for Preity Zinta?

Preity Zinta was last seen onscreen in the 2018 released movie Bhaiaji Superhit along with her Gadar co-star Sunny Deol. Apart from this, the actor has also worked for international television series with ABC network’s comedy series named Fresh Off The Boat. Preity Zinta had even shared a picture from the sets on the first day of her shoot.

About the show

Fresh Off The Boat is an American series that is critically praised and has a huge fan base across the globe. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang. The series revolves around Eddie’s family. As per reports, Preity Zinta is going to be seen opposite comedian Vir Das as an Indian couple in this show.

