Preity Zinta Shares Pic With MS Dhoni, Says 'You Are & Always Will Be The Coolest One'

On Monday morning, Preity Zinta posted a picture with MS Dhoni and penned a lengthy caption for him. As the former Indian captain and two-time World Cup winner, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, via an Instagram post, Preity Zinta expressed her emotions on the same. She wrote, "The Helicopter has landed but the ride will be unforgettable. Thank you, MS Dhoni, for all the incredible memories."

Preity continued, "You are and always will be the coolest one. Wish you all the best in life." The Koi... Mil Gaya actor also called him the 'finest' and a 'legend.' As soon as her post was up, a fan wrote, "Magnificent". Whereas, many dropped hearts and flooded the comment section with love.

Preity's post for MS Dhoni

On August 15, Mahendra Singh Dhoni took the internet by storm after he posted a 4-minute video of his career and announced his retirement. On sharing the clip, he wrote, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." After which, Preity Zinta wrote, "You can NEVER RETIRE from our HEARTS. Always was and always will be CAPTAIN COOL. THANK YOU. for making us PROUD of the BLUE JERSEY again."

Whereas, Ranveer Singh dropped a comment which read, "LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI. THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD." Stars from the television industry like Aly Goni, Helly Shah, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali among others dropped endearing comments on the post. Not only stars from the film and television industry, but people from all walks of life also dropped comments on MS Dhoni's retirement announcement post.

MS Dhoni retires

Meanwhile, recently, on Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday, Preity Zinta posted a series of throwback pictures with the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor and penned a long note. Preity Zinta wrote, "Saif, you will always be the funniest, maddest and Brightest friend and co-star I’ve had. Your sense of humour has been a bridge over troubled waters for me in trying times and I love you for always being a 100 per cent original Nut. Keep smiling and shining always."

The first picture was a candid click, whereas the next one was of their stills from the film, Salaam Namaste. On the other hand, one of the pictures from the series of uploads was a still from their hit film, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

