Preity Zinta Flaunts Her Doctorate Degree, Explains Why She Doesn't Use Doc Before Name

Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane on Thursday and shared a throwback photo from the time when she received an honorary doctorate from the University of East London. The Salaam Namaste actor can be seen holding her degree and posing for the camera in the ceremonial graduation robe. She captioned the post, "Look what I found in my photos. So grateful to the University of East London for this incredible honour. Now I joke and tell my friends, 'Trust me I'm a doctor' but never use the Doc in my name in honour of all those doctors that worked hard for this achievement".

Have a look:

Read | Preity Zinta shares happy picture with 'young guns' from her team post their victory

While news of her Doctorate comes as a revelation through the post, what we did not know is that Preity Zinta has two bachelors degrees, one in English and another in Psychology. She also has a post-graduate degree in criminal psychology and evidently gave it all up for modelling and later, acting. The dimpled actor, who was last seen in the 2018 Sunny Deol starrer film Bhaiaji Superhit, is also the co-owner of the Mohali-based Twenty20 cricket team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). She is currently in Dubai where the 2020 edition of the cricket franchise is underway.

Read | Preity Zinta shares her experience of being in the "bio bubble" in Dubai

The Lakshya actor also posted a picture from the stands at the international stadium in Dubai where she can be seen posing along with the squad of cheerleaders who have been making up for the absence of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic. She captioned the photo with a note of appreciation for the cheerleading group as she wrote, "I know players work very hard on the field but that doesn’t mean we do not work hard off the field 🥳 Being part of the cheer squad is serious business & needs a lot of skill & dedication - not to mention a big heart considering our last ball finishes 😂 We miss our fans sooooo much in the stadium ❤️ Hopefully next year we will have a packed house and all of you with us 😘

Read | Preity Zinta shares positive 'Thursday Thoughts', says, 'Love yourself first'

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 movie titled, Bhaiaji Superhit, alongside Sunny Deol. The actor also appeared in an international television series titled Fresh Off The Boat. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang. More so, she has several hit films like Salaam Namaste, Koi Mil Gaya, Dil Chahta Hai and others under her belt.

Read | Preity Zinta Vs Nita Ambani? Memes go viral after Mumbai Vs Punjab super over match

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.