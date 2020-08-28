Preity Zinta Showcases Gardening Skills She Picked Up During Lockdown, Watch Video

The ongoing lockdown has seen many celebs taking up some fun activities to keep them engaged at their home. It seems like Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is one of those celebs who has taken up some gardening, and recently she also showcased some ripe lemons which were grown by her. She also shared a glimpse of her kitchen garden while doing the same.

Preity Zinta's gardening efforts during lockdown bears fruit

Talking about the video, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor took to her social media to share a video wherein she can be seen cutting off the lemons from a tree. She can be seen saying how she wanted to show everyone the lemons which have freshly grown. Preity further says that both her kitchen garden and the lemons are 'rocking' and that she is super excited because of that. She can be seen also flaunting her radiant no-makeup look in the video while sporting a casual white top and grey pants.

Preity Zinta cannot stop showing off her kitchen garden

While sharing the video, the Kya Kehna actor wrote in the caption that she is so proud of her kitchen garden that she cannot help but show it off. The actor says that it is an incredible feeling to plant something and watch it grow. She also thanked her mother for making the kitchen garden possible. Preity ended the video by calling it her, 'Ghar Ki Kheti.' Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Recently, the actor took her fans on a trip down the memory lane as she took to Instagram to share a video celebrating 22 years of her career in the film industry. In the video, the Mission Kashmir actor curated stills from her movies. The slide show of pictures was accompanied by her hit song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The still also showcased a glimpse of her 22 years of journey in Bollywood.

The actor's pictures from her movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste, and many other films have been combined together. The actor also penned an emotional note extending gratitude towards everyone who supported her in the journey. Preity Zinta also cherished all the good memories and experiences she had in her 22 years of Bollywood journey. Take a look.

