Preity Zinta Takes Selfie With Mom In Swimming Pool, Calls Her 'therapist, Advisor'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta shared a photo with her mother Nilprabha Zinta today. She took to social media and shared the picture through her official Instagram handle. It features Preity Zinta rejoicing in a swimming pool with her mother. Moreover, the actor wrote an emotional caption for the latter. Check out her post on social media:

Preity Zinta shares photo with mother Nilprabha Zinta

Bollywood star Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a picture through her official account on August 27, 2020, Thursday. The actor posted a photo with her mother Nilprabha Zinta in a swimming pool. The mother-daughter duo can be seen having a gala time in the selfie. Preity Zinta has donned a pink shaded swimsuit while her mother has worn a black one. They have tied their hair in a tidy bun. Moreover, Preity Zinta and Nilprabha Zinta are flaunting their no-makeup look while posing in the latest selfie post on Instagram.

In the caption accompanying her post, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta expressed her feelings for her mother. She also felt grateful to have Nilprabha Zinta by her side. The star wrote, “She’s an advisor, therapist, life coach mentor & friend all rolled into one ... but I call her Mom â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ love you ma. I’m so happy you are here with me ðŸŒˆðŸ˜˜â­ï¸ðŸ¤— #merimaa #loveyou #qualitytime #Zintastic #ting.” The actor also added relevant hashtags like ‘love you’ and ‘meri maa’ expressing her love for her mother. Check out Preity Zinta’s latest selfie post on Instagram:

Reactions to Preity Zinta’s photo

Within a few hours of posting the selfie, Preity Zinta's Instagram post garnered more than 58,000 likes and over 280 comments. Fans and followers of the actor shared their positive response by calling the mother-daughter duo beautiful, among many other things. On the other hand, several people dropped comments applauding through emoticons like red hearts, heart-eyed smileys, sparkle, and fire. Check out their responses on Preity Zinta’s photo:

Preity Zinta's Instagram

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing beautiful moments with her followers. Recently, the actor uploaded a photo with her pet dog Bruno on the occasion of International Dog Day. Take a look at her adorable post-

