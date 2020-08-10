Preity Zinta Highlights Her Sunday Vibe With Help Of No-makeup Picture; See Post

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to highlight how her Sunday had been with the help of a no-filter picture. In the picture posted, she could be seen wrapped in a white blanket while clicking a selfie. The no-makeup look on her is being loved by the fans as they have expressed it in the comments section of the post.

Preity Zinta on a sleepy Sunday

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share details about how her holiday had been passing. In the picture posted, the actor could be seen pouting for the camera with a natural, no-makeup look.

In the caption for the post, actor Preity Zinta has mentioned what her Sunday vibe is like. She has written that her Sunday is mostly sleepy while also highlighting that she is liking it. She has also added a 'rainbow' emoticon to express herself better.

Through the hashtags of the post, Preity Zinta can be seen speaking about the fun day that Sunday is. Have a look at the post made on Preity Zinta's Instagram here.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta also took to Instagram to highlight and celebrate the 17th anniversary of her film, Koi Mil Gaya. In the video, Preity Zinta’s character, Nisha can be seen dancing in the rain with the protagonist Rohit. The song, Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala, was a huge hit at the time of its release as fans loved Hrithik Roshan’s unique and sharp moves.

In the caption for the post, Preity Zinta can be seen talking about how special it was to work on the film, Koi Mil Gaya. She has mentioned that it is the sweetest film she did which is quite special for her. She has also thrown some light on the plot of the film as she says that the story is about “friendship in a time of innocence”. She also speaks about the character Jadoo, who is a warm alien according to the premise of the film.

Preity Zinta has thanked the entire cast and crew of Koi Mil Gaya while speaking about its beauty. She has added that she loved doing the film and it will always be magical for her. Have a look at the video from Preity Zinta’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram and YouTube (Dushan Suresh Karunarathna)

