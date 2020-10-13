Preity Zinta 'back From Digital Detox', Says 'Good To Be Back In Dubai'

On October 13, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared that she is 'back from a digital detox'. More so, the actor expressed that she is 'recovering from jet lag'. Preity, who jetted off to Los Angeles to spend time with her husband, returned to Dubai on Tuesday morning.

'Making the most of this Quarantine. It’s good to be back in Dubai. What’s up with everyone?', she wrote in her caption. As seen in the pic, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor pulled off a bathrobe and tied her hair with a towel as she relaxed on the bed.

Preity Zinta: 'Back from digital detox'

On September 29, Preity posted a picture with her husband in LA and expressed that she felt 'happy' to be back home, even if that was just for a few days. 'Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble. Happy to be back home even if it’s for a short while. #Patiparmeshwar #Ting,' she wrote. Preity and Gene Goodenough were seen wearing masks as they posed for a selfie.

In LA, Preity Zinta also celebrated her dog- Bruno’s birthday. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a selfie with Bruno, in which she was seen flashing a wide smile. Preity donned black sunglasses, wore a pink lip colour and sported a black jacket. The caption on her post read, 'Time flies and how. Cannot believe my little monster Bruno is all of 1. Must confess I loved the puppy days.... now you are a big scary dog. Happy Birthday, Bruno'. Fans in huge numbers dropped several heart and love emoticons. Preity Zinta has returned to UAE, for the on-going season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 movie titled, Bhaiaji Superhit, alongside Sunny Deol. The actor also appeared in an international television series titled Fresh Off The Boat. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang. More so, she has several hit films like Salaam Namaste, Koi Mil Gaya, Dil Chahta Hai and others under her belt.

(All above pics source: Preity Zinta's Instagram)

