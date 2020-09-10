Preity Zinta Learns Aikido, Shares Note Thanking Teacher For Inspiring Her To Fight Harder

Actor Preity Zinta has been quite active on social media sharing her whereabouts with fans. On September 10, Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her with the American-Israeli actor Aaron Cohen. She thanked him for teaching her Aikido, a modern Japanese martial art. Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram post.

Preity Zinta learns Aikido

In this Instagram post, Preity Zinta and Aaron Cohen stunned in white martial arts outfits. While Preity had an intense look on her face, the latter stared at the camera with a poker face. In the caption, Zinta thanked Aaron for being an amazing teacher. She also mentioned that Aaron inspired her to work harder & fight harder. Preity further added that she hopes she has inspired him to watch IPL matches. She also added that she will miss him.

Preity Zinta's caption read as:

Thank you @acohofficial for being an amazing teacher and for inspiring me to work harder & fight harder ðŸ™ I will miss you. See you soon when I’m back. Hope I’ve Inspired you to watch some cricket ðŸ cuz IPL is starting soon. #Akido ðŸ™…‍â™€ï¸#Actiontraining #Reinvention #ting

Also Read | Preity Zinta reveals she stole Saif Ali Khan’s bronzers on the sets of 'Salaam Namaste'

Fans speculate new project

Fans and followers went gaga over Preity Zinta's Instagram post. While some complimented on her new achievement, others wondered if she got a new announcement to make. One of the users wrote, "Superwoman preity", while another commented, "want to see your fight". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits: Preity Zinta Instagram Comments

Also Read | Preity Zinta reminisces dance video with Jimmy from 'Dil Hai Tumhara', thanks Kundan Shah

On the work front, Preity Zinta has been away from Bollywood for two years now. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, 2018. The comedy film stars Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Preity Zinta and Shreyas Talpade. Recently, Preity Zinta also played a cameo in ABC's American sitcom television series Fresh Off the Boat. The actor played Mina in the series season 6's 12th episode, The Magic Motor Inn. This sitcom is loosely based on the life of chef and food personality Eddie Huang and his autobiography of the same name, released in 2013.

Also Read | Preity Zinta's 'Sangharsh' clocks 21 yrs; actor reminisces her 'unforgettable experience'

Also Read | Preity Zinta showcases gardening skills she picked up during lockdown, watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.