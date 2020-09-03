Preity Zinta's 'Sangharsh' Clocks 21 Yrs; Actor Reminisces Her 'unforgettable Experience'

On September 3, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta remembered her film Sangharsh, which clocked 21. While sharing a small sequence from the film, which featured her along with Akshay Kumar, Preity revisited the story and stated that she "literally" broke her leg for the film. She also praised the cast and the crew of the psychological-drama and called her experience "unforgettable". Scroll down to take a look at Preity Zinta's recent Instagram post.

Preity Zinta's Instagram caption for Sangharsh's 21st anniversary read, "Remembering Sangharsh today. My first film with a female director where I fell in love with a criminal, caught a terrifying serial killer and broke a leg... literally. Thank you @akshaykumar @sonunigamofficial #shradhapandit #AshutoshRana #TanujaChandra and the entire cast and crew for this unforgettable experience. #ReetOberoi will always be very close to my heart. #Ting / #Sangharsh #Grateful".

21 years of Sangharsh

Within an hour, the 45-year-old actor's video-post managed to garner more than 50k views; and is still counting. Many from her 7.5M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. One fan wrote, "I've seen this movie. One of the best work of pz mam," while another Instagram user asserted, "This film was such a thriller".

'Sangharsh' details

The Tanuja Chandra directorial released in 1999. The movie was a box-office hit. Apart from the gripping storyline and nail-biting sequences, the film was highly appreciated for its music album. Interestingly, Ashutosh Rana, who played the antagonist of the film, won several awards for his performance, including a Filmfare. Although it was rumoured that the film was the remake of The Silence of The Lambs, it is reported that it was based on the life of a real police case in India. Another interesting trivia about the film is that the character Reet's younger version was essayed by Alia Bhatt.

Talking about Preity Zinta's movies, she has been part of numerous Bollywood hits, such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste, and many others. Recently, when she completed 22 years in the Hindi film industry, Zinta penned an emotional note extending gratitude towards everyone who supported her in the journey. The video-post cherished all the good memories and experiences she had in her 22 years of Bollywood journey.

