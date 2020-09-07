Preity Zinta Reminisces Dance Video With Jimmy From 'Dil Hai Tumhara', Thanks Kundan Shah

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta shared a video of herself alongside co-star Jimmy Sheirgill through her official social media handle on September 6, 2020. The duo is seen performing puppet dance to the tunes of Dil Hai Tumhara’s Dil Laga Liya Maine song. Here is everything you need to know about Preity Zinta’s latest social media post. Check it out:

Preity Zinta's 'mechanical entry' with Jimmy Sheirgill

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to social media and shared a video through her official Instagram account on September 6, 2020, Sunday. It showcased the star performing puppet steps with her Dil Hai Tumhara co-star Jimmy Sheirgill. She captioned the clip by writing, “The mechanical Entry ðŸ¤© #Kathputli #Puppetlove #DilHaiTumhaara #Shalu #Samir #Rekhaji #Ting”. Check out the actor’s post on the 18th anniversary of the romantic comedy movie:

Before this, she also shared a throwback photo with the late director Kundan Shah. Alongside her photo, the actor penned down an emotional note for the latter. Have a look:

Preity Zinta shares throwback photo with Kundan Shah

Bollywood star Preity Zinta took to social media and treated her fans with a throwback photo on September 5, 2020. The actor celebrated the 18th anniversary of Dil Hai Tumhara in a series of pictures through her official Instagram handle. On this occasion, she remembered the late director Kundan Shah in her post.

Preity Zinta has donned a traditional attire in her candid photo with filmmaker Kundan Shah. She has opted for a pink and purple designer ensemble along with heavy accessories for Dil Laga Liya Maine song from Dil Hai Tumhara film. The actor and the director are having a conversation in the picture.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Preity Zinta penned a note for the filmmaker as Dil Hai Tumhara marked its 18 years of release. She also wrote a wish on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Preity Zinta’s caption read, “Remembering all those teachers that shaped me and my career today. One such person was my director Mr Kundan Shah â¤ï¸ On teachers day today I’d like to thank ðŸ™ Mr Shah, for inspiring me, guiding me, helping me and for pushing me to become a better actor. For someone who had no formal training in acting, working with Mr Shah was a Master class. I will forever be indebted to him. May his soul rest in peace. I love you Mr.Shahâ¤ï¸ #Respect #Happyteachersday #Grateful #Missyou #Shalu #Dilhaitumhara #shoot #memories #ting.”

Responses on Preity Zinta's post

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Preity Zinta received more than 90,000 likes and 390 comments on the photo. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities applauded her look and the song in the recent post. Check out their responses in the comment section:

