Preity Zinta Opens Up About Absence From Bollywood, Says 'I Am Not Into Selling Myself'

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is settled in the US, has been missing from the silver screen for quite a long time now. She spoke about her absence from films in a recent interaction with SpotBoyE. The actress, who is known for her bubbly nature, said that she refrains from indulging or getting involved in aggressive PR tactics and believes in letting her work speak on her behalf. The actress who was last seen in 2018 in Bhaiaji Superhit, has no complains and regrets about being away from the film industry. The actress gets candid about her absence from the cinema and how she cannot “sell herself” in the name of talent.

Preity Zinta gets vocal about her absence from the silver screen

In the interaction, the actress said that she would never want to get involved in any sort of media tactics. She believes that she is not the kind of person who will stand up and complain about anything in life. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress feels that if she has been away from the film fraternity, it's because she cannot sell herself to the people. She even mentioned that over time, her fans might have noticed that the actress never got herself involved in any cheap tactics of publicity or buying space to get written about.

The actress who is known for her beautiful smile made her debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. Preity has been a part of several critical and commercial hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and many more where she created her own fan base with her craft. She made her comeback into films after a long break in 2018 with the film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film had an ensemble star cast including Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, and Shreyas Talpade.

Preity Zinta is quite active on social media these days where she can be seen sharing pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough while documenting her shenanigans at home. Sometime back, she shared a romantic picture with her husband from their recent road trip. The picture saw Gene holding Preity in his arms while posing. The picture also showed the snow-clad mountains and amazing picturesque landscape that just left her fans in awe. Preity penned a cute note for Gene in the caption and wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I smile all day because of You” followed by a red heart emoji and the hashtags #Roadtrip and #Ting.” (sic) Meanwhile, on the work front, according to several media reports, the actress is set to produce the Hindi adaptation of the successful British series, The Night Manager, for a digital platform that will reportedly star Hrithik Roshan in the lead.



