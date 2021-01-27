Preity Zinta Shares Blast From Past On Bobby Deol's Birthday; Watch Video

Bobby Deol celebrates his birthday on January 27. As he turned a year older today, friend and co-star Preity Zinta took to her social media account to wish the birthday boy. She treated her fans with a blast from the past on Bobby Deol's birthday. Read ahead to know more.

Preity Zinta's Instagram post

Preity shared a clip from the song Hum Toh Dil Chaahe Tumhara from Soldier that features the two of them. She penned down a beautiful note for Bobby. In the note, she mentioned how she remembered the time when they shopped for his wardrobe for their shoot in New Zealand. She further said that she felt like his personal assistant instead of his co-star at that time. She also added that she hasn’t forgiven him yet for renaming her Pritam Singh and how he made everyone believe that it was her real name. She also said that nothing changes the fact that she loved him the most and he looked amazing in the shoot. She concluded her note by wishing him happiness and success. Fans and followers sent good wishes to the actor.

Bobby Deol also replied to her post by calling her Pritam Singh once again. Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta have worked together in many films together such as Soldier, Heroes and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and more. They share a lovely bond and claim to be best friends.

More about Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta made her acting debut in Dil Se in 1998. She was later seen in Kya Kehna (2000) as a teenage single mother. In her career, Preity has received several awards. She was appreciated for the roles in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Veer-Zaara and many more. Her first international film role was in the Canadian drama movie named Heaven on Earth in 2008.

More about Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol appeared as a child actor in the film Dharam Veer in 1977 and made his debut as an adult in Barsaat in the year 1995. He was later seen in several commercially successful films such as Soldier, Gupt, Badal and Bichhoo, Ajnabee and more. Last year, he made his web debut with web film Class of '83 and web series Aashram.

