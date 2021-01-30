Preity Zinta's Birthday: How Well Do You Know Her? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday on 31st January. She has given several fabulous performances to enjoy that fans can never forget. Along with having a stellar acting career, Preity Zinta also owns an IPL team called Kings XI Punjab along. Preity Zinta is known for her roles in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Armaan. His role in Kol Mil Gaya was very loved by the audience. In 2016, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. On Preity Zinta's birthday on January 31, take the following Preity Zinta's quiz based on Preity Zinta's trivia and find out how well do you know her.

Preity Zinta's Quiz

This quiz is based on Preity Zinta's trivia and facts.

1) In which stream Preity Zinta was graduated?

Commerce

Arts

Law

Criminal Psychology

2) Preity Zinta is a major fan of which TV show?

Breaking Bad

Friends

The Office

Simpsons

3) Preity Zinta's debut film was directed by which great director?

Mani Ratnam

Subhash Ghai

Yash Chopra

Ramesh Sippy

4) Preity Zinta was awarded Silver Hugo Award for which Canadian show?

Broadchurch

Justice

Heaven on Earth

The Fall

5) Preity Zinta wrote three columns for which publication?

The Wire

People's Magzine

BBC South Asia

Times

6) Apart from Preity Zinta's IPL team, which other team she owns for South African Global T20 Cricket?

Durban Heat

Stellenbosch Kings

Jozi Stars

Capetown Blitz

7) Which was her first ad in a chocolate brand, which got her role in several films?

Kitkat

Munch

Cadbury

Perk

8) Preity Zinta's last released film?

Bhaiaji Superhit

Marigold

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

9) Which prestigious award she won for her statement in Bharat Shah Case 2003?

Padma Bhushan

National Bravery Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Godfrey Philips Bravery Award

10) Before being a Bollywood actor, Preity Zinta used to be

Choreographer

Model

Background dancer

Sportsperson

Answer Key to Preity Zinta's quiz

1) Criminal Psychology

2) Simpsons

3) Mani Ratnam

4)Heaven On Earth

5) BBC South Asia

6) Stellenbosch Kings

7) Perk

8) Bhaiji Superhit

9) Godfrey Philips Bravery Award

10) Model

Image Credits- @realpz Instagram

