Preity Zinta Celebrates Thanksgiving Amid Snow With Husband Gene Goodenough; Shares Post

Thanksgiving 2020 is here and everybody is seen enjoying the festive season will family and friends. Bollywood actor Preity Zinta too is celebrating the occasion with her financial analyst husband Gene Goodenough. The dimpled actor took to Instagram to share a video with husband Gene celebrating Thanksgiving in a rather different way. Read on to know about the Veer Zaara actor's Thanksgiving celebrations.

Preity Zinta celebrates thanksgiving 2020 with husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta's husband and the actor herself are taking a break to celebrate the holiday season together. The Kal Ho Na Ho actor took to Instagram and shared a video of herself with her husband as the couple celebrated Thanksgiving while playing with snow. Preity could be seen making a snowball and throwing it on her husband after which she runs towards the camera with a smile. The actor wore a red jacket along with black pants and a pair of black boots, completing her look with gloves, glasses and a cap. Her husband could be seen wearing a black jacket and a pair of jeans. You can watch the video here.

The Bollywood star captioned the picture and wrote, "Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow ðŸ˜ #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #Patiparmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting". Her fans were quick to comment on the video and bombarded the post with heart emoticons. A fan commented, "So beautiful", while another fan called the couple adorable.

The actor also took to social media recently to celebrate 22 years of her film, Soldier opposite Bobby Deol. She shared a clip from the film and captioned it, "Remembering Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for. My warm clothes for starters. It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering ðŸ˜‚ I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack ðŸ™ Thank you @RameshTaurani #AbbasMustan and the entire cast and crew for the fun we had in Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love you @iambobbydeol â¤ï¸ You are the bestest ðŸ˜˜".

Image Credits: Preity Zinta Official Instagram Account

