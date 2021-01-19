Preity Zinta Posts A Selfie From Her Road Trip With Family, Netizens React; Check Out

Now that the restrictions to travel during the ongoing pandemic have been lifted, several celebrities are seen heading out of town to travel and spend time with their families and friends. Preity Zinta has followed suit and also headed for a road trip in a snow-clad region with her family. Known for staying particularly active on social media, the actor has posted a selfie with her family from their road trip and posted it on Instagram. Have a look at her latest post along with the reactions from her fans.

Preity Zinta takes a road trip with family

Preity Zinta’s Instagram witnesses the actor posting about her family and her moments with them every now and then. Many celebrities have been posting pictures from their vacations, which is precisely what Preity has done as well. Taking a road trip through hilly areas covered with snow, the actor snapped a selfie with her family, who were all properly covered up to protect themselves from the cold. The selfie also featured Preity Zinta’s husband, Gene Goodenough, who kept his head uncovered unlike the rest of the family members.

With her smile and signature dimples captured in the photo, fans spared no expense in praising her beauty in the comments of the post. Her followers looked like they enjoyed their family picture along with the pleasant scenery visible in the background. Many such pictures of her family reunions and get-togethers are available on her social media accounts.

Quite recently, she had announced that some of her family members, including her parents had tested positive for Covid-19 but eventually recovered from the same. She had thanked the doctors and nurses for their recovery.

While the actor has been seldom seen on the big screen in the recent years, she is often seen cheering for her team Kings XI Punjab in every season of the Indian Premier League, without fail. Her long career in the world of films has seen her act in various successful movies. Some of these include Dil Chahta Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste and many more hit films.

