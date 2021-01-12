Preity Zinta Opts For Virtual Yoga Session In Times Of Pandemic, Calls It 'new Normal'

On Tuesday morning, Preity Zinta performed yoga at home and kick-started the day. She took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her yoga session. Preity was a part of a virtual yoga class which she added in the caption. "Virtual Yoga class. The new normal in our lives," she wrote while sharing the photo.

As soon as Preity Zinta's post was up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Stay blessed and safe," whereas another fan penned, "Yoga is very important to health." Many simply flooded the comments section with several hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Preity's indoor yoga session

Last Monday, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star opted for an outdoor yoga session. Preity Zinta's fitness videos often surface on the internet as she time and again shares glimpses from her meditation and yoga sessions. Preity mentioned that by opting for an outdoor session, she tries to get rid of the clutter in her head before racing through the week.

More so, she mentioned that all she needs a bit of silence and some fresh air sometimes. In the pic, Zinta was sitting on the rock, amid a shallow stream of water. Nargis Fakhri was one of the firsts to drop hearts on her post, whereas a user wrote, "Nice, I have also started doing pranayam every day starting this year, its very helpful. Hope I can continue this throughout the year."

Preity was in the UAE, for the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the event, she returned to LA. On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 movie titled, Bhaiaji Superhit, alongside Sunny Deol. The actor also appeared in an international television series titled Fresh Off The Boat. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang. More so, she has several hit films like Salaam Namaste, Veer Zaara, Koi Mil Gaya, Dil Chahta Hai and others under her belt.

