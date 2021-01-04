Preity Zinta Welcomes 2021, Calls It Year Of 'new Beginnings, Change & Moving Forward'

Actor Preity Zinta reflected on the year that went by in a recent post on her Instagram. The actor who is in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough has shared several pictures from her New Year celebration with friends and now shared a picture in warm winter clothes and a snowy background, as she announces that 2021 is the year of new beginnings and changes. Take a look at the post here.

Preity Zinta welcomes 2021

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram today on December 4, 2021, and shared a picture to welcome the year 2021. She wore a furry coat and a beanie, as she posed for a selfie in the snowy weather in Los Angeles. In her caption, she said how 2020 was about being grateful and appreciating what we had while 2021 is going to be all about new beginnings.

She wrote, ''Last year was about staying put, appreciating the small things & being grateful. This year is about new beginnings, change, moving forward & being strong” followed by ‘Hello 2021’, a red heart emoji and her customary hashtag #Ting. The post has been liked over 63k times within an hour of being uploaded and has several comments and wishes from her fans and followers. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Preity Zinta bids goodbye to 2020

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram on December 31, 2020, to bid-adieu to the year 2020. In a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough, she thanked her fans and followers for love and support as well as wished for a better 2021. Zinta wrote, “This year has been tough. It tested us mentally & physically, troubled us & pushed everyone in a corner. It also made us realise, no matter what the situation, the human spirit will triumph. We learnt to be grateful for the little things, learnt to appreciate our families, our homes & the simpler things in life. As we say goodbye to this year I’m grateful to all my friends, my family & to all my supporters for the constant love & encouragement throughout this year. I just wanted to say a heartfelt THANK YOU ðŸ™ to all of you. I love you guys. Here’s wishing all of you loads of love, positivity, light and hope in the new year. Take care, stay safe and be happy always. Love you all”.

