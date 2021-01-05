Preity Zinta Tries To Get Rid Of The Clutter In Her Head; Fans Call Her A 'beautiful Yogi'

Actor and entrepreneur Preity Zinta recently shared a picture of herself on social media and illustrated her Monday motivation to all her fans. In search for some fresh air, she went to a serene place. Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram and see what the actor posted and how the fans reacted to it.

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself where she can be seen sitting on a rock right above a tiny waterfall. She can also be seen wearing a cool black top along with a stunning pair of yoga pants sitting in a meditating position. In the caption, she mentioned how she was trying to get rid of the clutter in her head before she planned to race through the upcoming week. Preity Zinta then stated how she just needed a bit of silence and some fresh air.

After she posted this photo, all her fans showered it with hundreds of heart emojis and mentioned how thrilled they were to see her meditating at this beautiful place. Some of the fans even complimented her on the cool pants she was wearing while one fan addressed her as a 'beautiful yogi'. One of her fans also shared how he loved the place where she was sitting and added how it was the best place to meditate. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ comments.

Preity Zinta's photos

Many of the celebrities including Preity Zinta posted some of the most thoughtful captions this new year. Preity Zinta shared a vibrant selfie of herself and added a caption stating how last year was about staying put, appreciating the small things & being grateful. She then continued by stating how the upcoming new year was about beginnings, change, moving forward & being strong. In the end, Preity Zinta greeted the year 2021 with a heart emoji. All her fans loved her post and reacted to it by wishing her a happy new year. They also stated how beautiful she looked in her selfie.

