Preity Zinta Shares A Throwback Pic From 'Dil Se' Sets, Calls It 'one Of Her Favorites'

Preity Zinta is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures with her co-stars, her workout regimen, and also with her husband and family. The Veer-Zaara actor's Instagram feed has many throwback photos from the old Bollywood days and she took to the social media site recently to share another one of those throwback pictures, from the sets of the song Jiya Jale. Read on to know more about her latest post.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Opts For Virtual Yoga Session In Times Of Pandemic, Calls It 'new Normal'

Preity Zinta's Instagram post

Kal Ho Naa Ho actor Preity Zinta shared a picture from the sets of her film Dil Se, where she looked stunning in a dark-pink traditional Indian outfit. Zinta could be seen making a certain pose, as instructed by Jiya Jale's choreographer, Farah Khan. Her caption read, "Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing? I was just doing everything @farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girlðŸ˜‚ This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot â¤ï¸ #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting" The most fascinating thing about her throwback image is that there is a line-up of elephants behind Preity, whom she has also mentioned in the caption. You can see her post here.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Welcomes 2021, Calls It Year Of 'new Beginnings, Change & Moving Forward'

Preity Zinta has over 8.2 million followers on the social networking site and her latest post received 104k likes within a few hours of posting it. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the actor as well as telling her that she does not age at all. Celebrity wellness coach Deanne Panday also commented saying, "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ elephants were saying “ tough tusk “ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ˜", while a follower said, "OMG, you just look the same even today, as beautiful as always ðŸ˜Š♥". You can see some of the comments on Preity Zinta's Jiya Jale post here.

Also Read | Preity Zinta's Family Tests Negative For COVID-19, Asks Fans To Take The Virus Seriously

Preity was in the UAE a few months ago, for the Indian Premier League. After the event, she returned to Los Angeles, where she currently resides with her husband, Gene Goodenough. On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 movie titled, Bhaiaji Superhit, alongside Sunny Deol. The actor also appeared in an international television series titled Fresh Off The Boat. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang. She also has several hit films like Salaam Namaste, Veer Zaara, Koi Mil Gaya, Dil Chahta Hai and others under her belt.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Tries To Get Rid Of The Clutter In Her Head; Fans Call Her A 'beautiful Yogi'

Image Credits: Preity Zinta Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.